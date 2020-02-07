Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Purchases New Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000. Argo Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Argo Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

