Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management reduced its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Univar accounts for 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.23% of Univar worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univar by 60.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Univar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

UNVR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,117. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

