Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 1.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 264,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 88,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

