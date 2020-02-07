Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.82% of Vocera Communications worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 417,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 88,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE VCRA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $737.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.