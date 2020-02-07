Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $6.49 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.33% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FCPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.