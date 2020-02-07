Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,047.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,323. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $84.63. 7,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

