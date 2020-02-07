Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.18% of Aaron’s worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. 20,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAN. Raymond James upped their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

