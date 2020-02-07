Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $272.00

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.25.

MLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average of $237.47.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $218,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

