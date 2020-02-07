MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 80,115 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

