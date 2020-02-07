MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 223,993 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223,993 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

