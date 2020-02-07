MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 108,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. 14,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,477. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,549 shares of company stock worth $3,139,128. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

