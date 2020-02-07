MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $6.15 Million in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 818,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,117. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

