MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Sealed Air worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

SEE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 7,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

