Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Up 15.1%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price rose 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.90, approximately 2,783,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,928,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Meredith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

