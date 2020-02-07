Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. 2,676,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.