Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,896,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,188. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

