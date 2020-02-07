MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $340,356.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.03050436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.