Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.55

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.55 and traded as high as $242.60. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $241.30, with a volume of 16,823,884 shares changing hands.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Investec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.45 ($3.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.51.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

