MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.