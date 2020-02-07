MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $194,325.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.03050436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

