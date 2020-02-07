Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading Up 10.3%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 443,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 90,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

