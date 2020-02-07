Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

