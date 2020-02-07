Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

