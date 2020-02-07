McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $159.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.