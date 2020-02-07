McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $159.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.