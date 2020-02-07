Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,821.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materialise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

