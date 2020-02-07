Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,590. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.