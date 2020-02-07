Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $1,319,690.50 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Masimo alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.