Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $1,319,690.50 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Read More: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.