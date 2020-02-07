Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.