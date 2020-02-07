Marotta Asset Management Makes New $473,000 Investment in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 213,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,093. Coeur Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

