Marotta Asset Management Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.70% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QUS stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $98.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.