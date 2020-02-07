Marotta Asset Management Makes New $338,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $184.26. 1,052,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

