Marotta Asset Management Invests $224,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,658. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

