Marotta Asset Management Invests $1.15 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $60.33. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.