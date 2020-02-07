Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 431,672 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 431,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,461,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,054. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

