Marotta Asset Management Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter.

EWA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 165,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,991. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

