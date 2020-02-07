Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

