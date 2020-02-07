MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

