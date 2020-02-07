MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $345.20 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $216.10 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

