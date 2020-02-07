Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $45.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $45.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $45.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

NYSE:MKL traded up $16.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,308.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,839. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,301.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402 shares of company stock worth $2,732,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.