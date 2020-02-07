Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $41.17 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

MKL stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,300.05. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,839. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.30. Markel has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,301.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,129.41, for a total value of $282,352.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,763,229.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402 shares of company stock worth $2,732,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Markel by 35.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Markel by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $9,790,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

