Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.