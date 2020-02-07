Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $106,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after buying an additional 612,044 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,152,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,630,000 after buying an additional 1,196,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,537,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. 23,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,462. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Barclays upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.