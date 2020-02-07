MAI Capital Management Takes Position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

