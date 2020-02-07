MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $63.46 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,351,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

