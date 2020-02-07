MAI Capital Management Sells 966 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

NYSE PAYC opened at $290.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

