MAI Capital Management Sells 129 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

SYK stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.