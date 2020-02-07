MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,250 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tricida were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tricida by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tricida by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $170,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,893 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,609.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $157,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,712,717. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricida stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

