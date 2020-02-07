MAI Capital Management Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

