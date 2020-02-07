MAI Capital Management Buys 92 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

