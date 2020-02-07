MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

